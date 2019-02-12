Triple Crown open-water swimmer to speak at East Ridge at Cutler Bay

The Jib Jab discussion group of East Ridge at Cutler Bay is bringing a Triple Crown open-water swimmer, Dr. Scott Richards, to speak on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., and the public is invited.

Dr. Richards successfully completed the Triple Crown of Open-Water Swimming (the English Channel, Catalina Channel and a Manhattan Island circumnavigation) in less than 14 months. His story is inspirational, illustrating discipline, endurance and perseverance.

His dream began as a teen in 1972 when he read a book about great American athletes with a chapter about Florence Chadwick, a champion swimmer (from San Diego) who set records crossing the English Channel. Dr. Richards is a practicing psychiatrist. He recently joined WVU Medicine University Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV, and is an attending psychiatrist.

If you want to attend, seating is limited and reservations are required by calling the East Ridge Welcome Center at 305-256-3564. East Ridge is located at 19301 SW 87 Ave. in Cutler Bay.

East Ridge at Cutler Bay is South Miami-Dade’s only true life care community and offers a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, respite care and short and long-term skilled nursing care. For more information, call 305-256-3564 for a personal tour or visit www.eastridgeatcutlerbay.com.