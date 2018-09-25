Two Cutler Bay High students advance to second round of Posse interviews

Cutler Bay Senior High School has announced that students Chelsea Mata and Ashton Taft, Class of 2019, have made it to the second round of the Posse interview process. Mata in in the Liberal Arts Academy and Taft is in the iPrep Academy.

From September through December each year, Posse conducts the Dynamic Assessment Process (DAP), a unique evaluation method designed to identify young leaders who might be missed by traditional admissions criteria, but who can excel at selective colleges and universities.

Using non-traditional forums to evaluate potential, DAP offers students an opportunity to demonstrate their intrinsic leadership abilities, their skill at working in a team setting, and their motivation and desire to succeed.

DAP has proven to be an extremely effective tool for identifying outstanding young leaders. In a three-part process, including large group and individual interviews, Posse staff and university partner administrators ultimately select a diverse group of 10 students for each college or university, thus forming a Posse.