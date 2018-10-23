UHealth System announces its newly created board of directors

With a distinct eye on the future of healthcare, the University of Miami has announced the formation of the UHealth Board of Directors, a panel of highly respected leaders who will provide strategic oversight to the University of Miami Health System.

The university is making this bold move to position UHealth to be more responsive to its overall mission to its patients, research and medical education. As healthcare evolves rapidly, healthcare systems must operate in an environment of thoughtful decision making that is nimble and adaptive to the market.

Building this board, made up of experienced leaders in healthcare and business, creates a critical framework to guide the strategic vision of UHealth in order to serve better its patients and the community.

“It is imperative that we transform our academic health system to better realize its mission of providing high-quality care, both on its technical and its interpersonal dimensions,” said University of Miami president Julio Frenk. “Creating an independent board of directors for UHealth will make it possible to tap the expertise of highly regarded leaders who have agreed to join it.

“This strategic move will enable UHealth to accomplish our ambitious goal of becoming a preeminent academic health system that provides superior care to patients while improving population health, advancing discoveries, and developing the clinical spaces to educate the next generation of outstanding health professionals,” he added.

UHealth is the only academic-based healthcare system in the region, offering patients more clinical trials and innovative treatments than any other health system in South Florida. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute are among its premier programs, with clinical satellites in more than 30 locations across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Collier counties.

The board will meet quarterly and is made up of 11 members, including current trustees of the University of Miami and a number of leaders in the national health care arena.

Members:

Hilarie Bass, Esq., co-president of Greenberg Traurig LLP;

Isaac William (Will) Ferniany, PhD, CEO of the UAB Health System of the University of Alabama at Birmingham;

Chris Grant, chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente, The Permanente Foundation, and member of Kaiser Permanente’s senior executive management team;

Manny Kadre, Esq., chair and CEO of MBB Auto Group;

Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, president and secretary of the Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation

; Stuart A. Miller, executive chair and former CEO of Lennar Corporation;

Peter Slavin, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of healthcare policy at Harvard Medical School;

M. Roy Wilson, MD, president of Wayne State University;

Richard D. Fain – chair and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.;

Julio Frenk, MD, PhD, president of the University of Miami, and

Edward Abraham, MD, executive vice president for health affairs of the University of Miami and CEO of Uhealth.