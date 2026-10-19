Deering Estate celebrates 14th annual Vintage Auto Show

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The Deering Estate, in partnership with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, proudly presents the 14th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the historic Deering Estate, guests can enjoy a relaxing outdoor experience filled with nostalgia and classic charm.



Car enthusiasts of all ages can stroll through the estate’s grounds and explore an impressive collection of vintage automobiles from 1965 and earlier. This beloved Miami tradition offers a unique opportunity to admire beautifully preserved classics, connect with fellow collectors, and celebrate automotive history in one of South Florida’s most iconic settings.

Buy early & SAVE! $14 for adults (ages 15+) and $7 for children (ages 4-14) now through 11:59 PM on Friday, November 13th. Please note that beginning Saturday, November 14th, tickets will cost $18 for adults (ages 15+) and $10 for children (ages 4-14). Children under four years old do not require a ticket, and tickets are free with RSVP for Deering Estate Foundation Members.

Limited tickets are available and required for all guests. Deering Estate Foundation members and non-members must purchase or reserve tickets online in advance.

Additional Activities include:

Vintage Automobile Scavenger Hunt

Use photo clues to identify a curated selection of cars on display – a fun activity for families and history buffs.

Vintage Auto Show Craft

Children can enjoy hands-on crafts inspired by the event. Supplies are limited.

Lawn Games

Relax and play a variety of outdoor lawn games throughout the day.

Nature Preserve Tours

Guided Nature Preserve tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Space is limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants, including Deering Estate Foundation Members, must sign up on the day of the event.

Historic House Tours

Guests can take a guided tour of the Richmond Cottage. Space is limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants, including Deering Estate Foundation Members, must sign up on the day of the event.

Meet the AIRS (Artists-in-Residence)

Visit the Artist Village and step into a vibrant creative hub where you can meet the AIRS, explore their work, and uncover new artistic techniques.

Self-guided nature trails

Explore some of the nature trails on-site and use the free iNaturalist mobile app to identify flora and fauna.

Self-guided Mangrove Boardwalk

Enjoy a peaceful walking trail that features a unique ecosystem and diverse wildlife.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small picnic baskets to enjoy a leisurely day outdoors. Please note that the historic house museums will be closed and not accessible during the event. For more information on the Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate, please visit the website.

About the Deering Estate

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.