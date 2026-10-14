GORDON RAMSAY BRINGS LUCKY CAT STEAK TO MIAMI BEACH’S SOUTH OF FIFTH

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Gordon Ramsay is bringing a brand-new concept to Miami Beach’s South of Fifth. Opening Nov. 25 at 119 Washington Ave., Lucky Cat Steak was created with Miami in mind, bringing together an exceptional steak program, fresh sushi and sashimi and bold Japanese and Korean flavors, all set against the energy of a vibrant lounge designed for long dinners and late nights.

“Opening Lucky Cat in 2024 showed me that this city doesn’t always want a concept designed somewhere else, it deserves a restaurant created specifically for Miami. So that’s exactly what we have done with Lucky Cat Steak. We reimagined the entire experience around what this city loves: incredible sushi, bold Asian-inspired flavors, amazing local produce, elevated cocktails and serious steaks cooked over live fire, an immersive atmosphere built for friends and family to come together. And this time, we’re bringing the steak.” Said Gordon Ramsay.

Developed with Lucky Cat Executive Head Chef Michael Howells, the menu was created for Miami, bringing the city’s tropical character to Lucky Cat’s Japanese and Korean cooking. At its heart is a standout steak program, with USDA Prime, Texas Akaushi, A5 Miyazaki and Australian Blackmore Wagyu finished over an open-flame robata grill. Mango and papaya bring freshness and color to the plate, echoing the energy of Miami, while the city’s Latin American influence comes through in dishes like black cod croquettes and wagyu bulgogi tacos.

“We wanted to bring the spirit of Lucky Cat to Miami Beach, while ensuring that the city influenced the food in a meaningful way. The menu brings together Japanese and Korean flavors, seafood, sushi and premium steaks, with plenty of room to have fun along the way. It’s about great ingredients, flavor and creating an experience that feels right at home here.” Said Michael Howells, Executive Head Chef for Lucky Cat.

Designed for sharing, the menu moves from wagyu maki, scallop sashimi and tuna & jalapeño crispy rice to snapper ceviche, wagyu gyoza and the ‘GFP’, a Miami reimagining of fan-favorite ‘GFC’, Gordon’s Fried Chicken, swapping chicken for prawns. Korean-inspired sides, including freshly rolled kimbap, yukhoe and crispy tofu bibimbap, round out a menu that stays true to Lucky Cat while bringing a distinctly Miami point of view.

Inspired by the heat and energy of South Beach, Lucky Cat’s cocktail program brings Miami’s tropical spirit to life through an Asian lens. The Okinawa margarita gets a fresh Miami twist with kumquat, Thai basil and salted shiso air, while the spicy passion & mango margarita turns up the heat with bold tropical flavor. Playful, vibrant and made for late nights, the drinks capture the energy of SoFi after dark. The Lucky Negroni puts fate in the hands of the guest, inviting them to roll the dice across six gins, six bitters and six vermouths to create a one-of-a-kind serve.

Lucky Cat Steak takes over the South of Fifth space, formerly home to Lucky Cat Miami at 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139. The restaurant will be open for dinner service Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations will be accepted starting November 25 via OpenTable and RESY. For reservations and more information, visit www.luckycatsteak.com, or follow Lucky Cat Steak on Instagram @LuckyCatMiami.

About Lucky Cat Steak

Lucky Cat Steak by Gordon Ramsay is a Korean-inspired steakhouse located in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Drawing inspiration from its Mayfair flagship in London, the 152-seat restaurant blends global culinary excellence with a vibrant Miami flair. The menu features a world-class beef program, including USDA Prime Dry-Aged, Akaushi Texas Wagyu, Japanese A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, and Australian Blackmore Wagyu, all seared over an open-flame robata grill. Complementing the steaks are sushi and sashimi, bold Asian flavors, and a craft cocktail menu combining Korean ingredients with tropical local influences. Housed in a moody, high-energy dining room and late-night lounge, Lucky Cat Steak is located at 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139.

About Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Founded in 1998, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants comprises the restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. With over 100 restaurants globally, it is one of the largest privately-owned restaurant groups The group has a further global presence with restaurants and partners located in USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, France, Dubai, Singapore and now Thailand, with further international openings planned.

To date, Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 9 Michelin stars across the restaurant group worldwide, including the flagship venue Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held three Michelin stars for 25 years. As well as fine dining, the group has expanded to include more casual dining restaurants offering a wide variety of guest experiences around the globe.

www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com