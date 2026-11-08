From Boedo to Miracle Mile: La Birra Bar Brings a 25-Year Family Story to Coral Gables

The award-winning Argentine burger brand has made Miracle Mile part of its international journey, with New York City planned as its next chapter

By Wilson Alvarez

Miracle Mile has long been a place where Coral Gables residents, professionals and visitors come together. Its restaurants are part of the rhythm of the city, serving business lunches during the day and welcoming families, couples and friends in the evening.

La Birra Bar is now adding its own international story to that familiar setting.

Located at 219 Miracle Mile, the restaurant represents the latest South Florida chapter for a family business that began in the Boedo neighborhood of Buenos Aires in 2001. What started as a neighborhood restaurant has grown into an Argentine burger brand with operations in four countries and six South Florida locations.

In an interview, La Birra Bar partner and co-owner Vicente Cordero explained that the company’s growth has always depended on protecting the character of the original product.

“The heart of the franchise is a family restaurant,” Cordero said.

That family identity remains central as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary and prepares for another major step: a planned Madison Avenue restaurant in New York City in summer 2027.

A Family Business with an International Vision

Cordero, who is originally from Chile, studied business management and had a long-standing interest in the culinary arts. When the opportunity arose to become part of La Birra Bar’s ownership team, the decision began with the product.

The partners tried the burgers, discussed the concept and agreed that the brand had the potential to travel beyond Argentina.

Cordero became involved during the early stages of La Birra Bar’s international development. Today, he helps oversee the locations and

the operating systems designed to maintain quality as the company grows.

The international vision was ambitious but straightforward: customers in Miami, Madrid, Santiago and Buenos Aires should recognize the same essential experience.

“The recipe never changed,” Cordero said.

That consistency became one of the company’s most important business principles. Expansion could not come at the cost of the product that created the opportunity in the first place.

Why Miami Became the American Starting Point

When La Birra Bar was ready to enter the United States, Miami felt like a natural first market. The ownership group already knew and appreciated the city, while Miami’s connection to Latin America provided a familiar cultural bridge.

Cordero described Miami as the company’s “organic stepping stone” into the United States.

The first American restaurant opened in North Miami Beach in 2021. The company had to build a local team, develop reliable systems and introduce the brand to customers who may not have known its history.

The Miami market responded quickly.

Within months, La Birra Bar won the People’s Choice Award at the 2022 South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash. The company returned to win the award again in 2025 and 2026. Its 2025 recognition also included a Best Side Dish award.

The Crispy Dubai, which earned the 2026 Burger Bash People’s Choice Award, was also named the overall winner of the inaugural Dubai Burger Championship earlier that year.

For Cordero, those awards did more than create attention. They confirmed that the company could bring its Argentine product to new markets without losing what made it distinctive.

Bringing the Brand to Miracle Mile

La Birra Bar’s South Florida growth continued through Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale, Weston and Doral before reaching Coral Gables.

Cordero described Miracle Mile as a logical destination because of what it represents to the city. The area combines business, architecture, hospitality, shopping and community life in a walkable district that attracts both residents and visitors.

The Coral Gables restaurant also reflects a larger idea behind the company’s growth. La Birra Bar wants each location to become part of its surrounding community while preserving the same standards across the brand.

Every neighborhood has its own personality. The restaurant experience in Coral Gables may feel different from Wynwood or North Miami Beach because the customers and surroundings are different. The fundamentals, however, remain the same.

At the Miracle Mile location, first-time guests are becoming repeat customers. That transition is important for any restaurant. Opening-day excitement can create attention, but customer loyalty is what allows a business to become part of a community.

The Discipline Behind “Made from Scratch”

Restaurant marketing often uses expressions such as “fresh” and “made from scratch.” At La Birra Bar, Cordero describes those words as operating responsibilities.

He said the company uses Argentine beef for its South Florida restaurants and coordinates preparation through a local production facility in Miami. Food is processed and delivered to the restaurants daily. Bread, toppings, sauces and proprietary recipes are treated as essential parts of the final product.

One of those details is the company’s closely guarded secret mayonnaise.

The menu includes approximately 16 burger recipes, ranging from familiar combinations to signature creations such as the Crispy Dubai. Behind those choices is a system that requires long hours, production planning, staff training and daily coordination.

Culinary creativity may attract a customer for the first visit. Consistency is what brings that customer back.

From Coral Gables to Madison Avenue

La Birra Bar’s 25th anniversary offers an opportunity to look back at its beginnings in Boedo, but the company is already preparing for what comes next.

Cordero said La Birra Bar is planning to open a restaurant on Madison Avenue in New York City in summer 2027.

New York will introduce another level of visibility and competition. It will also test the same philosophy that guided the company from Buenos Aires to Miami: understand the market, build the right team and protect the product.

For South Florida, the story is already visible across six restaurants in North Miami Beach, Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Doral and Coral Gables.

For Coral Gables, La Birra Bar’s arrival brings another international dining concept to Miracle Mile while adding a family-business story shaped by patience, discipline and belief in the product.

Twenty-five years after its beginning in Buenos Aires, La Birra Bar has traveled a considerable distance. Miracle Mile shows how far the brand has come. Madison Avenue may show where it is headed next.

Visit La Birra Bar in Coral Gables

La Birra Bar – Coral Gables

219 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

LaBirraBarUSA.com

Instagram: @labirrabar.usa