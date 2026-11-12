LA DOLCE VITA: ROSE CAFE & RESTAURANT TO HOST NOTTE ITALIANA ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
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Let yourself be transported by the extraordinary flavors of Italy at Rose Cafe & Restaurant on Friday, November 20th from 6PM – 10PM, with last seating at 9PM. The elegant Mediterranean-Italian eatery invites guests to relish the decadent taste of Southern Europe at Notte Italiana, an unforgettable four-course Italian dinner accompanied by carefully curated wine pairings $135 ++ per person.
Where Mediterranean and Italian flavors meet mindful cuisine, Executive Chef Gianluca Calisi presents an evening crafted with meticulous attention to detail; the menu will feature fresh, top-quality ingredients and no seed oils. Each course is paired with an enchanting wine. Guests will enjoy the following menu:
APPETIZERS:
Carpaccio Di Hamachi
Thinly sliced hamachi with truffle ponzu, shaved white truffle and micro basil
Wine Pairing: Colesel Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Extra Dry
Polpo, Patate E Harissa
Grilled octopus with crushed potatoes, harissa paste, and hummus
Wine Pairing: Masone Mannu Vermentino di Gallura
FIRST COURSE:
Tagliolini Al Tartufo Bianco
Fresh egg tagliolini with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, finished with shaved white truffle
Wine Pairing: Produttori del Barbaresco, Barbaresco DOCG
SECOND COURSE:
Branzino in Crosta D’Erbe
Herb-crusted branzino fillet with artichokes and lemon sauce
Wine Pairing: Bucci Verdicchio Classico dei Castelli di Jesi
DESSERT:
Semifreddo Al Limone
Lemon semifreddo with pistachio crumble and fresh berries
Wine Pairing: Cantina Girlan Moscato Giallo
Reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable. Rose Cafe & Restaurant is located at 16690 Collins Avenue, Suite 102 in Sunny Isles Beach. Follow @rosecafeandrestaurant.