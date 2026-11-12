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Community Press ReleasesDining & Entertainment

LA DOLCE VITA: ROSE CAFE & RESTAURANT TO HOST NOTTE ITALIANA ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

By Community News Releases
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Let yourself be transported by the extraordinary flavors of Italy at Rose Cafe & Restaurant on Friday, November 20th from 6PM – 10PM, with last seating at 9PM. The elegant Mediterranean-Italian eatery invites guests to relish the decadent taste of Southern Europe at Notte Italiana, an unforgettable four-course Italian dinner accompanied by carefully curated wine pairings $135 ++ per person.

Where Mediterranean and Italian flavors meet mindful cuisine, Executive Chef Gianluca Calisi presents an evening crafted with meticulous attention to detail; the menu will feature fresh, top-quality ingredients and no seed oils. Each course is paired with an enchanting wine. Guests will enjoy the following menu:

APPETIZERS:

Carpaccio Di Hamachi
Thinly sliced hamachi with truffle ponzu, shaved white truffle and micro basil
Wine Pairing: Colesel Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Extra Dry

 

Polpo, Patate E Harissa

Grilled octopus with crushed potatoes, harissa paste, and hummus

Wine Pairing: Masone Mannu Vermentino di Gallura

 

FIRST COURSE:

Tagliolini Al Tartufo Bianco

Fresh egg tagliolini with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, finished with shaved white truffle

Wine Pairing: Produttori del Barbaresco, Barbaresco DOCG

 

SECOND COURSE:

Branzino in Crosta D’Erbe

Herb-crusted branzino fillet with artichokes and lemon sauce

Wine Pairing: Bucci Verdicchio Classico dei Castelli di Jesi

 

DESSERT:

Semifreddo Al Limone

Lemon semifreddo with pistachio crumble and fresh berries

Wine Pairing: Cantina Girlan Moscato Giallo

 

Reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable. Rose Cafe & Restaurant is located at 16690 Collins Avenue, Suite 102 in Sunny Isles Beach.  Follow @rosecafeandrestaurant.

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