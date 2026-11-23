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From neighborhood makeovers and local business collaborations to a Vice City takeover at the Kaseya Center, Miami got to experience its own version of Grand Theft Auto before the rest of the world even picked up a controller.

It was only about 13 years ago that we witnessed the groundbreaking success of the release of GTA V. Not only did it break numerous records, including becoming one of the highest-grossing entertainment releases of all time, but its upcoming successor, GTA VI, has the potential to surpass that achievement and change the way we experience gaming for generations to come.

Growing up with a little brother only two years apart in age, there was no way video games weren’t going to be a part of our upbringing and social interactions. Our routine was simple: go to school, grab a snack, and hop on the Xbox before our parents got home from their long workdays. Gaming was just something we did together.

When GTA V was released in 2013, however, we were still too young to play it. There was absolutely no chance our parents were going to buy an eight-year-old that game. But a couple of years later, after making the honor roll, we finally saw our opportunity. We convinced our mom to take us to the GameStop off 94th and Miller, a location that, unfortunately, no longer exists, to pick up the game. Of course, she had no idea what the game was actually about or what it entailed, but nonetheless, we made the trip. Step one: complete.

Step two was getting to the counter. And that, my friends, is where things didn’t exactly go according to plan. We experienced the canon event of having a GameStop employee give your parents the parental warning, crushing all hopes of walking out with the game you had been patiently waiting for. After the crying, the begging, and the classic excuse of “I had no idea, they said it was a racing game,” my little brother ended up walking away with GTA IV instead. Better something than nothing, I guess. But don’t feel too bad for him, because somehow, one way or another, someone eventually lent him GTA V, and he ended up keeping it. Mission passed.

And for years, we stayed in Los Santos. Driving around, pulling off heists, stealing cars, and getting into all kinds of trouble. I’d sit, learn and watch the gameplay, sometimes even spending hours watching YouTubers play online mode. Every now and then, we’d fight over the controller, arguing about who was the better driver and which character we wanted to switch. It became more than just a game; it was something we shared growing up.

While Los Angeles was getting all the glory as the city behind one of the most iconic video game worlds, I couldn’t help but wonder if Miami would ever have the potential to reach that same level again. After all, Rockstar had already given us a taste of our own city back in 2002 with the release of GTA: Vice City. At the time, it was exciting to see a fictional version of Miami come to

life, but I never imagined we’d be returning to Vice City on an entirely different scale. With GTA V setting the bar so high, I had never really considered Miami as the backdrop for the next installment, let alone one that could push the boundaries of gaming, redefine the franchise, and become one of the most anticipated releases in entertainment history. But here we are. More than two decades after our first trip to Vice City, Miami is once again stepping into the spotlight, and this time, it’s bigger than I could have ever imagined.

As a native Miamian, seeing my city take center stage in GTA VI is already exciting enough. But as a Latina, seeing a Latina woman represented as one of the game’s lead characters makes the experience even more meaningful. There’s a certain sense of pride in seeing a place and a culture that feel so familiar to me become part of something with such a massive global reach.

After years of exploring Los Santos, we’re finally getting to experience a world that feels a little closer to home. And for those of us who grew up dreaming about what a Miami-inspired GTA could look like, the wait has been a long one. Now, we’re just about ready to take our city for a ride.

The marketing and advertising campaign surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has truly taken over Miami like never before. Neighborhoods like Brickell, Bayside, Miami Beach, Wynwood, and even Little Havana have embraced the re-vamp, transforming familiar corners of the city into something straight out of Vice City. Over the last couple of weeks, I made it my mission to explore Miami and experience firsthand the many collaborations between local businesses and one of the biggest video game releases in history.

From the decorations along the MacArthur Causeway, complete with a giant Vice City sign, to PortMiami and local landmarks embracing the game’s signature colors and signage, there was no missing the excitement. Bayfront Park got its own dose of Vice City magic, with Pier 5 bar becoming Pier VI and the Ferris wheel lighting up with the game’s iconic aesthetic. Even the Metrorail system got a makeover along with the basketball court underneath it. It seemed like everywhere I turned, another familiar Miami landmark had received its own GTA makeover.

Then came the local businesses. Panther Coffee in Wynwood joined the fun, Skinny Louie transformed into the fictional Burger Shot, and even the clubs like E11even, now the Nine 1 Nine, and Club Space, also renamed “The Vault,” got in on the collaboration. Just to name a few! Wynwood, in particular, received an incredible transformation, with original artwork and murals inspired by the game taking over walls throughout the neighborhood. For a limited time, locals could even experience the artwork free of charge.

Miami had practically become its own GTA server, with fast cars making appearances and the city’s streets feeling more like a playable world than ever before. Where did I spawn into?

There is something almost magical about seeing places you have grown up visiting, places that have come and gone, and even some of Miami’s most legendary spots still standing, become part of a fictional universe. The game found a way to bring familiar pieces of our city into its own world.

Naturally, I had to take the tour myself. With my very own Jason to my Lucia, we hopped into the car and drove through Vice City, checking out everything this Miami takeover had to offer. But nothing felt more like date night than stopping at Azúcar to try its new flavor created in collaboration with the game: the 305 Coconut. The Ice cream came in its own GTA VI branded cup and was topped with some pink vice colored sprinkles. Did I mention it tasted so good?

For the rest of our stroll, though, we decided to keep things classic. We sat outside near Bayfront Park, taking it all in and looking up at the massive murals covering the nearby buildings. On a quiet Miami night, after a Heat game, it was almost impossible not to stop for a second and appreciate what was happening around us. There we were, surrounded by a world that felt like something straight out of a movie. Actually, more like a video game. You almost had to pinch yourself to remember that this was really happening in the place we call home. And the thought that the rest of the world would soon get to experience our city through a game was surreal.

Speaking of the Miami Heat, nothing could top the night before the game’s official release. On November 18, the Kaseya Center hosted A Night in Vice City, a one-night-only collaboration between the Miami Heat and Rockstar Games. Taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat temporarily traded their familiar identity for the Vice City Heat, transforming the arena into an immersive GTA VI experience.

From the moment fans arrived, it was clear this was going to be much more than a basketball game. The entire arena was dressed in Vice City-inspired visuals, with special court designs, uniforms, activations, and plenty of surprises waiting around every corner. It genuinely felt like I had stepped into a fictional world.

Among the highlights were Macca and friends, animated personalities from the GTA universe, and familiar fictional food establishments making their way into the real world. Fans could grab a bite at Cluckin’ Bell and Burger Shot, two of the game’s recognizable fast-food spots, while there were also advertisements and branded experiences giving fans a glimpse of the fictional world Rockstar had created.

Fashion has also become a major part of the GTA VI hype, especially with the collaboration between Rockstar Games and Travis Scott’s creative brand, Cactus Jack. Bringing together the worlds of gaming, streetwear, and music, the collaboration taps into the bold, rebellious aesthetic that has always been part of Vice City’s identity. With its influence rooted in hip-hop culture, oversized silhouettes, graphic designs, and statement pieces, Cactus Jack adds another layer to the game’s fashion influence, turning the excitement surrounding its release into something that extends beyond the screen and into everyday street style. It is yet another example of how GTA VI is becoming more than just a video game, but a cultural moment influencing fashion, music, and lifestyle.

The collection takes this collaboration even further with a lineup of Nike Air Force 1s, T-shirts, and hoodies featuring camouflage details, the iconic six-star wanted-level graphic, neon accents, and signature Cactus Jack branding. The partnership also extends to the Miami Heat, bringing Vice City-inspired uniforms into the real world.

As fans filled the concourses, some scrambling to get their hands on the exclusive jerseys and merchandise, the excitement spilled beyond the arena. A spectacular drone show took over the Miami skies above Biscayne Bay, lighting up the night with imagery inspired by GTA VI. It was impressive, to say the least.

The celebrity appearances only added to the atmosphere. Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin were among the familiar faces spotted enjoying the festivities. Some of the artists were also part of the excitement surrounding the upcoming GTA VI: The Festival at Mana Wynwood.

The halftime entertainment brought another layer of nostalgia and Miami flavor, with Dirty South Classics and the sounds of Southern hip-hop taking center stage. The radio station’s in-game hosts, Trick Daddy and Trina, made the experience feel even more connected to the culture that inspired Vice City in the first place.

By the final buzzer, the Vice City Heat had secured the win, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 137–130. Fans left with even more excitement and a countdown that had finally reached its last hours.

But there is another detail about the game that I think deserves its own moment: the music.

Miami is often recognized as the gateway to Latin America, and it only makes sense that Latin music would have a major place in a game inspired by our city. One of the newly introduced in-game radio stations, Cocoteo FM and Radio La Ola, is dedicated to modern Latin music as well as the classics of salsa tunes. And If you really want the exclusive music made for the game GTA VI The Album features songs inspired by Vice city to add more flare to your late-night drive.

Let it be a reminder that Miami’s identity is about more than its beaches, nightlife, and palm trees. It’s the music, the language, the food, and the cultures that come together to make this city what it is. And now, players around the world get to experience a little piece of that through their car radios.

As I concluded my own Vice City tour, I had to take a minute to process the new Miami I had been living in. It was something straight out of a GTA server. From the neighborhood transformations to the local business collaborations and an unforgettable night at the Kaseya Center, Miami showed up and embraced the moment in a way only this city could.

And now, as I wrap up this mission, it’s time to move on to the next one. This time, I’ll be clicking into story mode and exploring the digital world for myself. I’ll be on the lookout for my favorite Miami-inspired landmarks, cruising through the streets, grabbing a cafecito and a croquetta, or even just sitting on my favorite bench with my partner in crime. Just really seeing just how much of our city made it into the game.

But I have no doubts that Rockstar knew exactly what it was doing when it chose Miami as its inspiration. Our culture is undeniable, our energy is unmatched, and there is no place quite like the 305.

I’m just glad we finally get to share a little piece of it with the world.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Welcome to Vice City.