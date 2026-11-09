MIAMI BEACH HOTSPOT CHŌ FUNKY ASIAN BISTRO LAUNCHES DAILY HAPPY HOUR

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CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro, the playful brainchild of restaurateur Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar (owner/operator of MO MOMENTUM GROUP), is built around three pillars: a whimsical vibe, stellar Asian food, and invigorating drinks. Drawing from culinary influences across Asia including, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia, CHŌ‘s menu is designed for exploring and lingering, with flavors, music and service propelling each night forward and ensuring it’s more than dinner, it’s a night out.

Just launched on Thursday, November 5, the Miami Beach hotspot now offers a daily Happy Hour bringing together signature cocktails, wine by the glass and a selection of Asian-inspired bites. The new offering also marks an earlier start to the restaurant’s daily service, with doors now opening at 5PM instead of 6PM when dinner service kicks in. Available daily, CHO’s new Happy hour will be on offer exclusively at the bar from 5PM to 6:30PM.

The Happy Hour lineup puts a playful, inventive spin on classic and contemporary libations, with signature cocktail selections available for $12. Highlights include the Easy Tiger!, a vibrant mix of vodka, shochu, pandan, Calpico and hibiscus; the Silk Thai Manhattan, blending rye whiskey, Thai tea, vermouth, banana and cardamom bitters; and the Neon Geisha, featuring Suntory Toki, Japanese melon, wildflower honey, yuzu sake and egg white. Guests can also enjoy the CHŌ-Garita, made with Don Fulano blanco tequila, shishito shrub, Thai chili and lime, finished with a togarashi salt rim; or the Night Market, it’s delicious spin on an espresso martini combining Nikka Coffee whiskey, Licor 43, five-spice dulce de leche and Vietnamese coffee. Wine by the glass is also available for $12.

The accompanying food menu, priced from $10 to $14, brings CHŌ’s signature flavors to the table with a lineup of all new craveable bites exclusive to Happy Hour. Offerings include the Bulgogi Bao Burger, layered with sliced beef, confit garlic aioli and pickles; Mala Fries with Sichuan pepper and black vinegar aioli; Chicken Wings tossed with sambal, kecap and tamarind; Chicken Fried Rice with bacon and furikake; and Crab Rangoon featuring lump crab with sweet chili garlic.

CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro is located at 1209 17th Street on Miami Beach. Happy Hour is available daily at the bar from 5PM to 6:30PM. Dinner is served Sundays through Thursdays from 5PM to 10PM; Fridays and Saturdays from 5PM to 11PM. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.choasianbistro.com. Follow along on social media at @ChoAsianBistro on Instagram.