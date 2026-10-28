Uchibā Previews Brickell Opening With Exclusive Happy Hour Pop-Ups at Uchi Miami and Uchiko Miami Beach

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The Japanese-inspired restaurant will offer Miami diners an early taste of its menu November 1–15 ahead of its anticipated winter debut in Brickell.

Miami food lovers will soon get a sneak peek at one of Brickell’s newest dining destinations. Uchibā Miami, the izakaya-inspired concept from James Beard Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole and Hai Hospitality, is celebrating its upcoming opening with exclusive happy hour pop-ups at Uchi Miami in Wynwood and Uchiko Miami Beach in Sunset Harbour.

Running November 1–15, 2026, daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the limited-time events will introduce guests to a selection of dishes and cocktails planned for Uchibā’s highly anticipated debut at Mary Brickell Village later this winter.

The special menu will feature Japanese-inspired small plates, including Edamame Jalapeño Hummus served with wonton chips and black lime togarashi; Karaage with kimchi caramel, jalapeño and yuzu pear; Uchibā Salad with spicy greens, miso Caesar, hazelnut and Parmesan; and Sunomono with cucumber, mango and spicy ponzu.

Each location will also offer exclusive dishes. Uchi Miami will feature Chicken Thigh Skewers and Pork Belly, while Uchiko Miami Beach will serve Nasu Bao and Tiger Cry Bao.

Cocktail enthusiasts can also sample drinks from Uchibā’s upcoming beverage program. Highlights include the Dirty Ranch Water, featuring tequila, olive brine, lime and pineapple nuoc mam; the Shiso Daiquiri with white rum, shiso and lime; and the Uzume, combining gin, sake, cucumber and Thai chili. A zero-proof Lychee Fauxtini will also be available.

Meaning “Uchi Bar,” Uchibā offers a more playful, bar-focused interpretation of Cole’s celebrated Uchi restaurant concept. Inspired by traditional Japanese izakayas, the restaurant emphasizes craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky, yakitori, shareable small plates and signature Uchi favorites.

The concept first launched in Dallas in 2018 before expanding to Austin in 2023 and Charlotte in 2026. Its upcoming Miami location will bring the brand to the heart of Brickell.

Located at 900 S. Miami Avenue, Space 185, the new restaurant will combine vintage Miami influences with the lively atmosphere of Japanese alley bars. The interior will feature moody lighting, warm wood accents, rich velvet textures, intimate booths and a central bar designed for gathering over cocktails and shared plates.

Leading the kitchen will be Chef de Cuisine Juan Esteban Paz, who previously served as sous chef at Uchi Miami.

For those eager to experience Uchibā before its official opening, the November pop-ups offer an opportunity to explore the restaurant’s culinary direction at two established Miami dining destinations.

Pop-Up Details

Dates: November 1–15, 2026

Time: Daily, 5–6:30 p.m.

Locations:

Uchi Miami: 252 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127

252 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127 Uchiko Miami Beach: 1759 Purdy Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations are not required but can be made through SevenRooms.

For more information about Uchibā Miami and its upcoming opening, visit uchiba.uchirestaurants.com or follow @uchibarestaurants on Instagram.