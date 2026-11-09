Where to Eat (Dine-In or Take Out) on Thanksgiving in SoFlo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bakey

Bakey has brought its “Love, Always” philosophy to South Florida with its first Hallandale Beach location, and is now inviting visitors and locals to celebrate Thanksgiving all month long with specialty offerings that Bakey longtime fans know and newcomers will surely love. On offer: Bakey’s unique take on Fall favorites and Thanksgiving classics with mushroom quiche, cinnamon lollipops, tomato and/or lentil soup and, of course, Pumpkin Babka, which can be ordered by the slice or as a loaf. Bakey is open Sunday – Thursday from 7:30AM to 6PM; and Friday from 7:30AM to 4PM. Complimentary parking is available in the shopping plaza. For more information, please visit bakeybabka.com; and follow Bakey on Instagram @BakeyBabka.

CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar

Corsair, the modern American restaurant at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, is serving up comfort food prepared with regionally sourced, wholly natural ingredients for its Thanksgiving Day Harvest Buffet meal. Priced at $84++ per adult and $42++ for children 12 and under, guests can choose from a variety of seasonal dishes like Citrus and Sage Roasted Turkey, Brown Sugar Glazed Ham, Butter Pecan Pie and more Corsair favorites. Corsair Kitchen & Bar is located inside JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa at 19999 W Country Club Drive, in Aventura. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.opentable.com/corsair- kitchen-and-bar or by calling (786) 279-6800.

Bourbon Steak Miami

Miami’s acclaimed American steakhouse, Bourbon Steak, invites guests to enjoy a timeless Thanksgiving experience on Thursday, November 26, starting at 4PM. Priced at $220.00 ++ per person, the pre-fixe menu is curated by James Beard Award-winning chef and renowned restaurateur Michael Mina. Bourbon Steak Miami is located at 19999 W Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180, inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Reservations can be made on OpenTable – HERE.

Rose Cafe & Restaurant

The Mediterranean-Italian-inspired hotspot Rose Cafe & Restaurant will be offering a celebratory signature à la carte Thanksgiving menu on Thursday, November 26, to celebrate Thanksgiving in style. The seed-oil-free, seasonal menu is curated by Executive Chef Gianluca Calisi. Highlights include Burrata with Honey-Roasted Carrots with toasted hazelnuts, and crispy breadcrumbs ($22); Pumpkin French Toast – topped with pumpkin cream cheese spread, banana, crunchy house-made gluten-free granola, and a drizzle of agave ($26); Pumpkin Ravioli – homemade pumpkin-filled ravioli tossed in butter and sage, finished with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese ($28); Slow-Cooked Turkey – tender, slow-cooked turkey served with roasted seasonal vegetables and golden, crispy potatoes ($32).

End your Thanksgiving feast on a sweet note with Pumpkin Tiramisù, a seasonal interpretation of Rose’s classic tiramisù, layered with pumpkin mascarpone cream and finished with a delicate walnut crumble. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, Rose Cafe & Restaurant is open from 8AM – 5PM. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made via OpenTable.

For those looking to skip the cooking and enjoy Thanksgiving from the comfort of home, Rose Cafe & Restaurant is also offering a special Thanksgiving catering menu, available to order by November 23. The feast serves 8–10 guests for $275 or 4 guests for $199 and features a selection of holiday favorites, including arugula with apples, toasted almonds, and Gorgonzola; butternut squash soup; whole slow-roasted organic turkey with gravy; mashed sweet potatoes; roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta; cranberry sauce; and pumpkin pie. For more information, visit www.rosecafeandrestaurant.com. Telephone: (786) 653-3891. Rose Cafe & Restaurant is located at 16690 Collins Avenue, Suite 102 in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. Complimentary valet parking is available and recommended.

Toro Toro

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Toro Toro, chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s acclaimed Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental Miami. On Thursday, November 26 from Noon to 10PM guests can enjoy an exclusive à la carte Thanksgiving menu featuring a variety of seasonal dishes. Start your holiday feast with a choice of starters, including Grilled Granny Smith Apple Salad with baby kale, tangerine segments, pomegranate, agave almonds, smoked blue cheese and orange balsamic Vinaigrette ($19); or Crema Suave de Avocado with jumbo lump crab, toasted pepita, herbal infused olive oil ($28). For the main course, guests can select Roasted Oven Turkey Breast with pickled cranberries, white chocolate carrot puree, dry fruits bread stuffing, blond frisée salad, Thyme and turkey au jus ($52); or Pan seared Halibut with sweet potato mash, crispy sage, cauliflower and saffron-morita butter sauce ($66). A Thanksgiving feast is incomplete without delicious desserts and as such, Toro Toro is offering a Spiced pumpkin cheesecake ($18). Guests can also pair their meal with Toro Toro’s specialty seasonal cocktail the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini with Belvedere Dirty Brew vodka, Coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, Pumpkin Spice syrup, with a maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice mixed with granulated sugar rim ($18). Toro Toro is located at 100 Chopin Plaza inside the InterContinental in Downtown Miami. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE. For more information, visit www.torotoromiami.com/ thanksgiving; (305) 372-4710.

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill

As Thanksgiving approaches, Sufrat Mediterranean Grill is making it easier for hosts to bring something special to the table with Thanksgiving catering. For those looking to skip the cooking and mess this holiday season or interested in bringing something impressive to your Thanksgiving or Friends-giving feast, Sufrat’s catering platters have you covered. Below are the three holiday packages, available at all locations.

Holiday Catering Feast #1 ($325 – serves 10 people) Sufrat Sampler (Large Hummus, Baba Ganough, Tzatziki, 8 Kibbeh, 8 Grape Leaves, and Pita), Large Sufrat Combo (6 Chicken Kebab, 6 Beef Kebab, 4 Kefta, 6 Lamb Chops, portion of Chicken Shawarma and Beef Shawarma), Basmati Rice and Greek Salad.

($325 – serves 10 people) Holiday Catering Feast #2 ($235 – serves 10 people) Sufrat Dip Sampler (Large Hummus, Baba Ganough, Labneh, Muhammara, and Pita), Sufrat Roastery (½ tray Chicken Shawarma and ½ tray Gyro), Basmati Rice and Greek Salad

($235 – serves 10 people) Holiday Catering Feast #3 ($235 – serves 10 people) Sufrat Dip Sampler (Large Hummus, Baba Ganough, Labneh, Muhammara, and Pita), Sufrat Build Your Own Combo (24 skewers of your pick of one or more of: Chicken Kebab Skewers, Beef Kebab Skewers, Kofta Kebab Skewers, Shrimp Kebab) with Basmati Rice (Yellow or Angel Hair) and Greek Salad.

($235 – serves 10 people)

Sufrat Grill has three locations in Pines City Center (10430 Pines Boulevard), Doral Yard (8455 NW 53rd Street), and Miami Beach (1570 Alton Road). On Thanksgiving Day, all stores will close at 3PM. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.sufratgrill.com. Follow along on social media at @sufratgrill on Instagram.

CalaMillor Miami

Make this Thanksgiving one to remember. CalaMillor Miami, the authentic Spanish restaurant and artisan bakery, is offering a thoughtfully curated Thanksgiving to-go package for $420, filled with tradition and exceptional flavors. Designed to serve eight people, the package includes roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, traditional sides, and dessert — everything you need to celebrate. The full menu highlights include:

APPETIZERS:

Ensalada mixta Mediterránea

Mediterranean salad with tuna, tomato, boiled egg, and onion

Dúo de croquetas (16)

Croquettes (16 units): Cinco Jotas 100% Iberian and cod

Cazeula de judías verdes

Green bean casserole

MAINS:

Pavo asado

Roasted turkey and gravy

Relleno casero

homemade stuffing

SIDES:

Patatas a las finas hierbas

Baby potatoes with herb butter

Arroz CalaMillor

Yellow rice with garlic

Salsa de arándanos

Cranberry sauce

Barra de pan

Galician bread

DESSERT (choose one):

Tarta de Calabaza

Pumpkin Pie

Tarta de neuces pecanes

Pecan pie

Hosting a smaller gathering or looking for extra sides and desserts? À la carte sides and whole pies are also available. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. CalaMillor Miami is located at 4000 SW 57th Avenue in Miami, Florida. Telephone: (305) 456-3938. For more information on the Thanksgiving to-go menu and/or to order, please visit https://menu.calamillormiami. com/thanksgiving.