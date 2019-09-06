Keller Williams International Lifestyles is honored to be working with the City of Doral on the Adopt A Street project. Our agents will be working alongside the community to help keep our neighborhood streets pristine.

We cordially invite all City of Doral citizens to Wear Your Red Shirts and join us on this very special day to share the memorable moment of our ribbon cutting ceremony, where we will proudly be celebrating a street named as our very own.

With all our efforts and the support of others combined, lets continue to make City of Doral one of the best places to live in South Florida.