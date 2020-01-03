arelyPR celebrates eight years in Miami at Perez Art Museum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Doral-based boutique public relations, marketing, and special events agency, arelyPR, celebrated its eighth anniversary Dec. 4 during a chic reception at the Miami Art Week VIP Lounge at the Perez Art Museum. Guests enjoyed “bubbly” and bites in the exclusive lounge featuring activations from Roche Bobois and Olivela.

Best known for representing many of Miami’s local nonprofits, including educational institutions and professional associations, arelyPR considers itself a force for good in the community – striving to balance profit and purpose. The agency’s community outreach is led by Founder and CEO Arely Ruiz, a well-known and accomplished marketing and communications professional.

Arely actively supports many nonprofits through her agency and has served on the board of the American Red Cross Spectrum Awards for Women for over 20 years. She is also the president of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, which supports the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic, a free clinic that provides more than $250,000 a year to the children of the working poor.

An encore celebration of the agency’s anniversary took place at RIK RAK Salon on Dec. 20. Guests enjoyed a holiday party with a purpose as the function featured fabulous shopping, make-up and hair styling demos, with a portion of the proceeds directed to Joshua’s Heart Foundation – a nonprofit focused on eradicating hunger and poverty.

For information on arelyPR and the clients it serves, visit www.arelypr.com.