Fontainebleau Dentistry provides care for underserved patients

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices heed the 9th annual Smile Generation Serve Day, a day of service and a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to underserved patients. More than 700 Smile Generation-trusted dental practices, which are supported by Pacific Dental Services®, and volunteers throughout the United States provided thousands of patients comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planning, restorations and extractions, if needed. Since its inception in 2011, more than 15,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $25 million in oral health care.

At Fontainebleau Dentistry, Dr. Cynthia Bustillo and her team treated patients such as Marlen Palet, who received complimentary services. The Smile Generation has partnered with organizations in South Florida including Special Olympics International and Dental Lifeline Network to allow local dental professional volunteers to serve more patients in the tri-county region.

The Smile Generation is a referral service that connects patients with trusted dentists and financial options that helps patients afford the care they want and need. The Smile Generation network is made up of more than 700 dental offices. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®.

