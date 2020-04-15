Food Drive for Families Affected by Covid-19 In Miami Dade

A food drive for families affected by Covid-19 will take place Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10am to 1pm at Royal Oaks Park in Miami Lakes, Florida. Residents will be able to drive up to receive food and other items on a first come, first serve basis, while staying safely inside their cars with their windows up. Residents will wait their turn and once signaled, will pull up to the appropriate space allotted and open their vehicle’s trunk so that volunteers may safely place the items inside. All social distancing recommendations will be observed by volunteers for the event.

The drive has been organized by the Office of Miami Dade Commissioner Esteban “Steve” L. Bovo, Jr. and the Office of Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid in participation with Farm Share and with the support of Solis Health Plans, PrimeCare Family Medical Centers and Yotta Sky. Members of the county and local police and fire departments will also participate in the event.

The organizers of the event shared their thoughts about the importance of supporting so many families that find themselves in need during this difficult time:

“For me, public service is precisely about serving our community, especially during moments of crisis,” Commissioner Bovo said. “I’m proud to be joined by Mayor Manny Cid, the Town of Miami Lakes Council, with support of Farm Share, Solis Health Plans, PrimeCare Family Medical Centers, and Yotta Sky for helping us organize this effort in feeding the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are stronger than this virus, and I’m confident we’ll move forward together as a community.”

“Thank you to Farm Share for bringing this much needed food distribution to Northwest Miami Dade,” stated Mayor Cid. “During these difficult times, it’s vitally important that we assist our neighbors who need extra help due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Solis and PrimeCare have combined forces to help ensure that the medical and dietary needs of our members and the community at large are being met,” said CEO of Solis Health Plans Daniel Hernandez.

“This is the second of many upcoming events and support services that we will be partnering on to provide the community,” said Luis Zayas, President of PrimeCare Family Medical Centers. “We look forward to helping people get through this uncertain and unprecedented time.”

The traffic flow map for the event can be found below: