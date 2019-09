Hialeah Hospital hosted a Hurricane Dorian supply drive for the people of the Bahamas that were affected by the storm a few weeks ago. Hialeah Hospital donated canned goods, baby formula, water, sunscreen and much more. “We are proud to work every day side by side with our Hialeah first responders to serve people in need. This effort is another great example of that partnership,” said Hialeah Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Michael Bell.

