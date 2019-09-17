New Berkel showroom invites guests to step inside the world of this iconic Italian slicer brand

Berkel, the Italian brand driven by a passion for innovation, reliability, and perfection, has opened its first U.S. showroom in the heart of Doral. The new venue joins existing Berkel showrooms in Milano, Italy, and Cologne, Germany, and is a testament to the brand’s storied legacy of revolutionizing the way people slice meat all over the world.

Berkel dates back to 1898, when Wilhelmus Van Berkel invented the first mechanical meat slicer in pursuit of recreating the perfect slice that had previously only been achieved by hand.

Today, Berkel offers discerning consumers, interior designers, and food enthusiasts a robust product line led by its iconic Volano flywheel slicers, along with electric slicers, knife sets, and cutting accessories.

“The goal of the showroom is to create a place where people can touch and feel the essence of Berkel’s craftmanship,” said Alberto Gonzalez, vice president of sales & marketing. “This is a place to marvel at what these slicers can do and understand their potential. It is only natural that we’d want to invite the world in to experience it firsthand.”

The legendary pursuit of perfection translates into an attention to detail seen across all Berkel products, which is made possible through an entirely artisanal creation process.

The high-precision mechanical features enhance the quality of the sliced product, which elevates the enjoyment and presentation of everything from charcuterie and cheeses to vegetables, fruits, and poultry. The technical aspect blends with beauty and sophistication to create the extraordinary appeal of Berkel slicers and knives.

At the Doral showroom, guests will learn about, and experience, the iconic flywheels and electric slicers, as well as the knives, which are available for purchase.

“Doral is an up-and-coming area with a growing interest in interior design and art,” adds Gonzalez. “With its strategic location within South Florida, and easy access to Latin America, our leadership knew that this was the perfect location to introduce both locals and visitors to the beauty of Berkel.”

For over 120 years, Berkel has stood for perfection, reliability, innovation, and durability. A set of values handed down with pride and shared every day with those who use and love the products make Berkel not just a trademark, but a lifestyle and passion. Recently, Berkel has expanded its U.S. presence and the showroom marks a commitment to creating state-of-the-art solutions to meet the most exacting demands of the American market.

The Berkel Showroom is located at 5675 NW 84th Avenue, Doral, Fla., 33166 and is open to guests Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm. Learn more at https://www.theberkelworld.com/us.