Palmetto General Hospital is proud to announce its 2020 New Year’s baby. Parents, Nicole Rodriguez and Sandy Rodriguez, rang in the New Year with the arrival of their baby girl, Kimberly weighing 7lbs., 10oz., at 12:30pm. “From the staff at Palmetto General Hospital, we wish all of our new parents and babies continued health and happiness in this New Year,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.

