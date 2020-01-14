Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.: “I look forward to finding a resourceful and innovative solution that shows all teachers that we respect their professional development.”

Senator Manny Diaz, Jr., District 36
Senator Manny Diaz, Jr., District 36

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) released the following statement regarding SB 1088 Teacher Salary Enhancement:

“Education is the key to a better and brighter future in the State of Florida. I applaud Governor DeSantis for seeing the need in enhancing teacher pay, and I anticipate championing SB 1088 to increase the salaries of our educators in an effective manner. What I look forward to most is finding a resourceful and innovative solution, within our state budget, that shows all teachers that we respect their professional development. All-in-all, SB 1088 would be a big win for our educators and the Sunshine State alike,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-District 36).

