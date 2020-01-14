Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.: “I look forward to finding a resourceful and innovative solution that shows all teachers that we respect their professional development.”

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) released the following statement regarding SB 1088 Teacher Salary Enhancement:

“Education is the key to a better and brighter future in the State of Florida. I applaud Governor DeSantis for seeing the need in enhancing teacher pay, and I anticipate championing SB 1088 to increase the salaries of our educators in an effective manner. What I look forward to most is finding a resourceful and innovative solution, within our state budget, that shows all teachers that we respect their professional development. All-in-all, SB 1088 would be a big win for our educators and the Sunshine State alike,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-District 36).