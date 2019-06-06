GIANFRANCO PUPPIO-PEREZ ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR MIAMI DADE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD FOR DISTRICT 5

Gianfranco Puppio-Perez announced his candidacy for Miami-Dade County School Board for District 5, following current School Board member Susie Castillo’s decision not to seek reelection.

“I’m excited about the opportunity of making a difference in children’s lives. My education platform is guided towards ensuring that our schools are safe for our students, teachers and parents, as well as fighting for better teacher salaries and guaranteeing a world-class education for every student” – declared Mr. Puppio-Perez.

“Having worked at the school board, state and federal levels of government, I’ve gained a unique perspective and understanding of the challenges we face in improving education for all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background or family circumstance” – added Mr. Puppio-Perez

Mr. Puppio-Perez is a young community leader of both Venezuelan and Cuban descent who enjoys a strong track record of working on behalf of South Florida families. He worked as Special Assistant to former Miami Dade County School Board Member Carlos Curbelo, subsequently as Director of Special Projects for former Congressman Carlos Curbelo and Legislative Director to Florida State Representative Michael Grieco.

Mr. Puppio-Perez is a proud product of the Miami Dade County public school system having graduated from Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School. He is currently finishing his Associate of Arts degree, in Political Science and Government at Miami Dade College. He received a proclamation from Miami-Dade County Public Schools in recognition of his commitment and dedication to public education; he’s a member of the NALEO Educational Fund, among many other civic endeavors.

For more information contact: Info@puppioperez.com