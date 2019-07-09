Acts of heroism are everyday occurrence at Palmetto General Hospital

Palmetto General Hospital reunited stroke survivors with Real Life Heroes at a recent celebration event featuring their Comprehensive Stroke Center. The event honored emergency medical personnel and the hospital stroke team who helped save their lives.

When most people think of heroes saving the world, they picture Superman swooping in at the last minute to save the day, or the bomb squad barely defusing deadly devices in time. But, there are other real life heroes who save the world –

one stroke at a time.

Acts of heroism are an everyday occurrence at Palmetto, from first responders, doctors, nurses, and other team members that are committed to the health and wellness of patients and the community. Palmetto is proud to be a community built on care, and everyone on their team is a part of this.

The hospital has been on a journey to strengthen the care provided to patients, and the impact the institution has on the community. That means continuing to make investments in areas that are critical to their future, while also focusing on operating efficiently and effectively.

In 2019, Palmetto’s focus is to build on their past success to deliver the best possible care, experience and value to all of their patients. The hospital is committed to ensuring continued focus on safety and quality, providing the community with best and most complete healthcare services within their neighborhood, offering great care locally, and making it easier for patients to get follow-ups.

It was important that this event took place during Stroke Awareness Month – the perfect time to honor the courageous team behind Palmetto’s Comprehensive Stroke program.

About Palmetto General Hospital

Palmetto General Hospital, part of Tenet’s Miami-Dade/Broward Health Network, is a 368-bed acute-care hospital that has been serving the medical and health care needs of Northwest Miami-Dade and Southwest Broward counties for over 40 years.

The hospital offers a broad range of services, including adult and pediatric emergency rooms, maternity, mental health, cancer center, hyperbaric, wound care, and sleep disorders center, a cardiac and vascular program that includes both medical and surgical services, a bariatric program that has been designated a Center of Excellence by the American Society for Bariatric Surgery, and a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence as designated by the American College of Radiology.

Fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency, Palmetto General is located at 2001 W 68 St., Hialeah, FL 33016. For information visit www.palmettogeneral.com or call 305-823-5000