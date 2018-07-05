Adopt Don’t Shop

Having a pet can be one of the most rewarding experiences someone can have. Dogs are some of the most loyal animals on the planet and cats are just the coolest to have around. When you get home, no matter what type of day your pet has had, they are ALWAYS happy to see you. The love they give you is truly unconditional.

Each year, Miami-Dade Animal Services (ASD) receives thousands of abandoned, lost or stray dogs and cats. In order to combat this problem, we have launched many life-saving initiatives that have helped us achieve our highest number of lives saved in the history of the department. Initiatives such as our Transport Program that helps us place many overlooked dogs in loving homes in other counties and states; our Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) Program for cats that has helped us sterilize and vaccinate over 10,000 cats in 2015 alone; our many off-site adoption events that allow us to showcase our shelter pets to many and different communities throughout South Florida; and our low-cost Spay/neuter Program that allows us to offer this service in order to promote the benefits of sterilizing pets; and outreach and educational programs that promote responsible pet ownership.

However, in order for Miami-Dade County to truly become a no kill community is to ensure community awareness of the many benefits of adopting a shelter pet. Why adopt? Because unless you secretly rendezvous as a crime fighting superhero, it’s the easiest way to save a life. Pets that enter our shelter are often victims of homelessness, divorce, an untimely move or simply because their previous owner can no longer properly care for them. On average, ASD receives on average over 500 animals per week. They may come in all shapes, sizes and breeds but they all have one thing in common – they are all in need of a loving home.

As if having someone to cuddle with on rainy days wasn’t reason enough to save a pet by adopting through your local shelter, pets also help promote healthier life styles. The companionship they provide helps reduce stress, encouraging physical activity and can provide emotional support on those really “ruff” days. Children can also benefit by having a family pet in the home as pets can enhance the ability to develop social skills and helps teach kids the importance and the responsibility of caring for a living being. Not to mention, they make great best friends.

If you still have the need to “shop” then, ASD is also great place for all the bargain shoppers out there. We’ve got the best deal in town with our low cost adoption fees. Did you know that all pet’s adopted from ASD are sterilized, microchipped and have received age appropriate vaccines? But wait, there’s more – licenses tags for adult dogs are included in the adoption fees and there’s a Bogo (buy one, get one) deal on cats and kittens every day! Your new dog is ready to accompany you to the latest dog friendly local eatery or outdoor mall and well Muffin, the calico cat you just took home, is ready to curly up next to you for that midafternoon Sunday cat nap.

Other reasons to adopt a pet include helping to combat the overpopulation that is mainly caused by unsterilized pets and unethical puppy mills, but mainly because the pets at the shelter are loving pets in need of a loving home that deserve a chance that will love you always.

ASD makes it easy to bring a new member into your home. The shelter is open seven days a week and our mobile adoption vehicle, the HOPE Express is usually right around your neighborhood bringing the pets to you. We also have adoption counselors standing by to help match the right pet with your family, lifestyle and home. So I’m very sure that if you come to the shelter, you will find your Fido or Muffin that will give you unconditional love and will be always happy to see you every time you come home. So what are you waiting for? Be the super hero you always dreamed of becoming. It’s not too late to save the life of a shelter pet by adopting.

