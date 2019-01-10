Allied Universal Seeks Armed Security Professionals in Miami

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, will hold a hiring events on Jan 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the company’s branch office at 7200 NW 19th Street, Suite #600, Miami, Florida. Applicants may also apply online at: https://bit.ly/2R17KEx. We invite Miami’s Community Newspapers to report on this hiring event.

Qualified candidates must meet the following minimum requirements:

Minimum of three years of verifiable service in one of the four areas listed below:

* U.S. Military – Any branch with an Honorable Discharge (DD214).

* U.S. Police Officer. (Law Enforcement Certificate)

* U.S. Certified Corrections Officer with powers to arrest (Corrections Certificate).

* Armed Security Officer or Police Academy graduate in the state of Florida (proof of graduation).

Additional requirements are:

* FL State Driver’s License

* D & G Security License (highly preferred). Licensing sponsorship provided if candidates qualify and pass pre-employment screens that include: drug, physical, and psychological tests and background checks.

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.