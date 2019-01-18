An Introduction to ABA Therapy

February 21st, 2019 | 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

This workshop put together by Best Behavioral Solutions will serve to educate the community on the importance of early behavior intervention for children diagnosed with developmental disorders.

Although each case is unique and results cannot be guaranteed, by working closely with the family towards reducing maladaptive behaviors and promoting socially significant replacement skills, the goal of ABA therapy is to push each and every client as close to full independence and complete autonomy as possible.

The program was designed to reach proactive parents and potential future ABA professionals alike. Together, we will explore the scientific history that has paved the way for the theoretical basis of Applied Behavioral Analysis, the foundational principles of ABA therapy, and the roles of each ABA professional certified to provide these much needed services.

Speaker:

Diego Gonzales

At Best Behavioral Solutions (BBS), we understand that every child is unique and that the dynamics of every family differ. For this reason, our approach is centered around what will work best for your child, and their families. Our specialists treat the specific needs of the child, the problem behaviors, any skill deficits, and address parent concerns, regardless of the existing diagnosis. We focus on helping your child develop the independence and social skills necessary to live a functional life. We teach functional daily living skills, verbal skills, academic skills, social skills, and address any maladaptive behaviors present.