At Univision Way Co-Designation Ceremony, City of Doral and Local Leaders Celebrate Univision’s Commitment to the South Florida Community

WHAT: Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., announced that, as a reflection of its commitment to the South Florida community, it will be holding an event on Friday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. to mark the co-designation of NW 30th Terrace as “Univision Way” by the City of Doral. The event, which will feature remarks by Univision CEO VINCE SADUSKY in addition to “Aquí y Ahora’s” TERESA RODRÍGUEZ and Univision 23’s AMBROSIO HERNÁNDEZ will also include State Senator ANNETTE TADDEO, Miami-Dade County Mayor CARLOS GIMÉNEZ, City of Miami Mayor FRANCIS SUÁREZ, City of Doral Mayor JUAN CARLOS BERMÚDEZ, and Miami-Dade School Board Member DR. LAWRENCE S. FELDMAN among other elected officials and community leaders.

“For decades, Univision 23 has provided Hispanics in South Florida with breaking news coverage, entertainment, and worked to engage and serve the community on issues like civic engagement, health, and education. Today, our company’s local footprint includes our corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art content creation facilities, studios and our network newsroom, allowing us to provide hundreds of jobs for local families. The entire Univision family is grateful to Mayor Bermudez, the Doral City Council, and other key leaders for designating Univision Way in recognition of our commitment to Hispanic America. We know that the trust South Florida places in us is earned and we will continue to work hard every day to inform, empower and entertain our community so that we always maintain that trust,” said Claudia Puig, President and General Manager of Univision Miami.

WHEN: Friday, August 23rd at 11:00am

WHERE: Univision Headquarters, 8551 NW 30th Terrace, Doral, Florida

Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on Univision, and follow @UnivisionPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.