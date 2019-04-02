Business Forum showcases ‘Professional & Financial Services’

The economy has been experiencing unprecedented growth over the in past two years especially in South Florida and in especially in the City of Doral. Unemployment is at record lows and economic indicators continue to create optimism, which is fueling new investment.

The question everyone is asking is, how long will this continue? Are we going to experience another recession soon?

The Business Forum Group at Doral (TBFG) is addressing these trends, questions, and concerns at its next Industry Showcase focusing on our “Professional & Financial Services” vertical. The event, entitled, “The 2019 Economic Train – What does this mean for small businesses today,” will take place April 18, starting at 7 a.m., at The Intercontinental Hotel Doral Miami.

We are excited to announce that our keynote speaker will be Luis Chiappy, Executive Vice-President & Senior Manger S.E. Region for AXA Advisors. Mr. Chiappy is the one of the most trusted and respected financial services professionals in all of South Florida.

His level of knowledge & expertise is unmatched, and he is also one of the most dynamic speakers in the business community.

The program will tackle a multitude of important and timely topics, including the following:

How are current tax laws affecting business professionals today and what this will mean in the coming one to two years?

• How does the global economic growth affect our local economy?

• The importance of having qualified professional advisors on your team to properly guide you.

• What are the opportunities the business professional can leverage during this economic growth?

• Is an economic recession on the horizon?

Mr. Chiappy will touch upon these key topics and many more during his presentation. We expect an audience consisting of some of the top professionals including financial planners, bankers, insurance professionals, accountants, and attorneys – to name a few.

Once again, we at TBFG will take our usual deep dive focusing on a vibrant and impactful industry that is making a significant contribution to the economic growth of Doral.

We hope to see you on Thursday, April 18.

For information on the Business Forum Group, visit www.BizForumGorup.com.