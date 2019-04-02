CC Homes, Lennar Homes break ground on The Residences Club

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two of the top performing builders and developers in South Florida, Lennar and CC Homes – a Codina-Carr Company – are behind The Residences of Downtown Doral, a new community of single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums that are for sale in the City of Doral.

Currently under construction, the 1,321 properties reflect the modern elegance that is desirable in Miami right now. Though, what really sets this project apart is its community-focused and avant-garde neighborhood detail, all designed to bring people out of their homes and together in open green spaces, on a lakeside boardwalk, or at an opulent Residences Club.

Situated within a bustling urban downtown setting, The Residences Club, a 40,000-square-foot luxurious recreation center, has recently broken ground. The property is set to feature a resort-style pool, cabanas, children’s water park, tiki bar, and Zen gardens. And within, residents can enjoy a grand lobby, concierge services, party rooms, lounge areas, fitness center, yoga and cycle studios, as well as an indoor basketball court with second-floor running track and more.

The Residences of Downtown Doral is composed of two enclaves that while built by different homebuilders and priced distinctly, are cohesive in curb appeal, each offering something for everyone.

Canarias by CC Homes at The Residences in Downtown Doral offers modern single-family living with 423 single-family homes in seven residential collections, including one collection of townhomes. Ranging in size from three to six bedrooms and 2,112 to 5,500 square feet of living space, the single-family estate homes are attractively priced from $590,000 to $1.5 million, with townhomes starting at $630,000.

Urbana by Lennar Homes at The Residences in Downtown Doral offers new home buyers sophisticated urban-style living.

Modern one or two-story condos ranging from two to four bedrooms, priced from the mid $300s, and a two or four-story townhome with garage offer the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor living spaces, with diverse selections of covered balconies, patios, and optional sky view terraces, priced from the low $400s.

A key element of the 116-acre neighborhood of The Residences, is a lush green paseo that is planned to span 648 yards and will be decorated with charming trellises, inviting seating areas and places for children to play. At the paseo’s southern point is The Residences’ waterfront boardwalk with west-facing frontage where residents will be able to take evening strolls to watch the sunset. Additionally, on the paseo’s other end will be The Residences Club, set at the heart of the neighborhood.

The Residences community is ideally situated in trending Downtown Doral, highly regarded for its A+ rated charter school, lively mix of retail, restaurants, lush parks, and world-class public art. Doral has been rated ‘Best City in Florida for business start-ups’ by Business Week, named among the top three places in the U.S. to retire in US News & World Report, and has received a Certified Smart City Platinum Certification by The World Council on City Data, one of only fifty cities in the world with this accolade including Dubai, Barcelona, San Francisco, and Boston.

The Sales Gallery for The Residences in Downtown Doral, located at 8333 NW 53rd Street, Suite 102, in Doral, is open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. For information, call 305-909-0659 or visit http://residencesdowntowndoral.com/.