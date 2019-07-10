Celebrate the Summer with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind’s Youth Music Program – July 25

Stage located outside Buffalo Wild Wings
Our Youth Music Ensemble will be performing a variety of popular music covers that span a variety of genres from rock and roll to jazz. Support our students as they perform some of their original songs for the first time ever. You won’t want to miss the next “Despacito” or “Old Town Road” before it blows up!
We look forward to seeing you there!
