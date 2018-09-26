Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. announces the opening of the Rebuild Florida office in Miami-Dade County to assist residents who are still recovering from Hurricane Irma

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, Jr., along with County Commissioner Jean Monestime, County Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Cissy Proctor, on Sept. 25 announced the opening of the Rebuild Florida office in Miami-Dade County to assist residents still recovering from Hurricane Irma with their housing repair needs.

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is a centralized housing rehabilitation or replacement program for low-and moderate-income families impacted by Hurricane Irma. Rebuild Florida will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes on behalf of homeowners, including:

Repairs to, reconstruction or replacement of homes, including bringing the home into code compliance and providing resiliency for future storms

Completion of work to homes that have been partially repaired

Repair or replacement of manufactured and mobile homes

“I know how devastating Hurricane Irma was here in Miami-Dade County, and although recovery has been going on for one year, we know that there is still work to be done. Our partnership with Rebuild Florida will ensure our most vulnerable residents can fully recover from the damage of Hurricane Irma,” Chairman Bovo said.

Miami-Dade residents can visit RebuildFlorida.gov or call (844) 833-1010 to register for the program until December 18, 2018. Residents can also visit the new Rebuild Florida Center to apply in person at CareerSource South Florida, 7900 NW 27th Ave., Suite 200, Miami, FL, 33147.