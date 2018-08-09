Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. supports Everglades Restoration and Protection and transportation solutions for residents in Western Miami-Dade County

Today, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. reiterated his support of the Kendall Parkway Project and Everglades protection and restoration projects.

In June 2018 the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners transmitted an application to the State of Florida for review and comments regarding the proposed extension of Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) state roadway 836 also known as the Kendall Parkway project. The project would expand the roadway to connect the southwestern areas of Miami-Dade County including West Kendall. The extension would also expand and connect transit corridors such as the East-West Corridor, connecting Downtown Miami to the western areas of the county, and Kendall Corridor along Kendall Drive of the Miami SMART plan to provide several transportation alternatives for residents.

“In delivering greater transportation options for the residents of Miami-Dade County, we must work with our state and federal partners to ensure we protect our natural resources”, said Chairman Bovo. “I support and share Senator Marco Rubio’s concerns that protecting the Everglades and continuing the efforts of Everglades restoration is critical and a priority. The Board of County Commissioner’s has taken steps and will continue to ensure that the Kendall Parkway is not utilized to encourage additional development and that the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) remains intact. Ultimately, the State now has an opportunity for further input, including transportation and environmental review, before final action is taken by the board.”