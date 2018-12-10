Cirque du Soleil brings ‘Crystal’ to Miami’s American Airlines Arena

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to the Miami area with its coolest arena show yet – Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, Dec. 13-16 at the American Airlines Arena for 7 shows.

This unique arena production showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps, and hand to hand.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics.

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in this stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers, and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com/crystal.

Show Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon, 4, and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1 and 5 p.m.

ABOUT CRYSTAL

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: Confident, liberated, and empowered.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

Follow #CRYSTAL and #cirquedusoleil on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.