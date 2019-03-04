City recognizes Maria Andere for academic excellence and community leadership

Ronald Reagan High School Senior Maria Andere was recognized Feb. 13 by the City of Doral on account of her academic excellence, community service, and leadership skills – all of which are essential for the betterment of our community.

Always striving for excellence both in the classroom and in the community, not only does Andere take the most vigorous and demanding academic courses through the Cambridge Program at her school, but she also dedicates endless hours lending a hand to those in need.

As a Community Service Coordinator of the National Honor Society, Andere has continually encouraged her classmates to go out into the community and give of their time. She has organized several drives for organizations such as Miami Rescue Mission and Be Santa for a Senior.

Additionally, she has coordinated volunteer efforts at local events such as the Miami Heart Walk, Bill Baggs State Park and Crandon Park beach cleanups, the Miami Marathon, and the Miami Diaper Bank. Andere has also served the community through her involvement in the Interact Club of her school: a branch of Rotary International.

Andere’s outstanding works do not end there, however. Andere is also the founder of a “Adopt a Dawn.” This volunteer group visits the nursing home every month in order to provide the elders with love, compassion, and attention. Over this period of visits to the Fair Havens Nursing Home, Andere’s volunteer group has gathered resident stories, which she will compile into an album with pictures and biographies. They also entertain the residents with songs, dances, dominoes, and bingo.

Additionally, Andere volunteers at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church every Sunday as a Catechist teacher assistant, she mentors middle school girls at a High School Prep Program every month, and volunteers as a counselor in an overnight camp that teaches young girls the importance of leadership, service, and virtues.

Andere is also the leader of the Youth of Doral, a group founded almost five years ago by her sister. They visit the Ronald McDonald House every month and cook for the families residing there. Because of her humanitarian efforts, Maria has also been nominated for the Miami Herald Silver Knight Award.

During the Award Ceremony the evening of Feb. 13, Andere revealed her secret for success. She claimed that all her accomplishments were a result of the perpetual support and guidance she received from those around her: namely her parents, teachers, and leaders of the community.

She emphasized the vital role her parents have played in her academic and social success. She also thanked her Ronald Reagan and Eugenia B. Thomas instructors for always teaching her the importance of studying and working hard for the good of others.

Finally, she applauded leaders of our community, such as Felipe E. Madrigal, who have always inspired her to forget about herself and focus on the needs of others.

It is also necessary that we recognize and thank the Doral City Government, especially Vice Mayor Claudia Mariaca, for taking the time to celebrate outstanding students in our community.