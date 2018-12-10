‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’ celebrate the season for Federated Republican Women of North Dade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Federated Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) will ring in the holiday season with “Cocktails & Candy Canes,” celebrating the newly elected Republican leaders on Dec. 12, 6 – 9:30 p.m., at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57 Ave., Miami. Registration is available online at frwnd.org/events.

“This is the time of year to celebrate our accomplishments of the past election and, of course, to toast the holidays,” says Chapter President Maricel Cobitz. “All are invited to join us in this festive event with friends, family, community activists, and the officials who were recently elected to serve our community.” Business attire is recommended.

A political organization, FRWND focuses on informing the electorate through education and activities, introducing candidates to members and voters, supporting election campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public.

“Cocktails & Candy Canes promises to be the event of the season for us – complete with dinner, a glass of wine, and music” added Jane Muir, FRWND Treasurer. “So bring your dancing shoes and let’s celebrate.” Fellow officers Vice President Ada Fennell and Secretary Maite Bocanegra join Cobitz and Muir on the FRWND Executive Board.

This group has hosted several amazing past events, including “Gather Together to Celebrate the Fall Season” in November featured newly re-elected Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart; and the 2018 Republican Candidate Forum, a significant media event held last August during the 2018 primaries.

Formed in early 2017, FRWND hosts events primarily in Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Miami Springs, Aventura, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isles, and Golden Beach.

ABOUT FEDERATED REPUBLICAN WOMEN OF NORTH DADE

As a political organization organized under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, serves to foster loyalty to the Republican Party and to promote its principles and candidates in all elections including non-partisan elections, and supports the objectives and policies of the (NFRW), the Republican National Committee (RNC), the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), and to work for the election of the Republican Party’s nominees.