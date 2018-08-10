Commissioner Diaz helps break ground on new Hialeah Gardens Branch Library

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Díaz, joined by Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and council members, helped break ground on the new Hialeah Gardens Branch Library on Aug. 10.

Expected to open in 2020 within Westland Gardens Park, 13501 NW 107th Ave., the 13,500-square-foot library will be the latest addition to the Miami-Dade Public Library System, replacing the existing storefront location on 87th Court.

The new library will feature such amenities as a café, outdoor covered seating area, community multipurpose room, digital media center, flexible interior spaces, and seating areas and spaces allowing for a wide range of activities and uses.

Commissioner Diaz sponsored the July 10 resolution awarding the design-build services contract for the project to the team of State Contracting & Engineering Corporation and Silva Architects.

“This beautiful new library will be a great asset for the community and for residents of all ages,” Commissioner Diaz said.