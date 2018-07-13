Commissioner Diaz meets with Nicaraguan opposition leader

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz met with Nicaragua opposition leader Juan Sebastian Chamorro of the Alianza Civica group during his July 13 visit to Miami. The two met at the Doral Government Center along with Doral Mayor Juan Bermudez and Councilwoman Claudia Mariaca.

Nicaragua has been beset by violent oppression carried out by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Many demonstrators have been killed and hundreds wounded in street protests in Nicaragua’s capital Managua since the middle of April.

“I was pleased to let Mr. Chamorro know that the Miami-Dade community is supportive of the Nicaraguan community’s democratic aspirations and categorically condemns the Ortega regime,” said Commissioner Diaz, whose district includes Sweetwater, which is home to the largest concentration of Nicaraguans and Nicaraguan Americans in the United States and is known as “Little Managua.”

Last month, Commissioner Diaz sponsored a resolution condemning the Nicaraguan government for using violence and intimidation to suppress political opposition.