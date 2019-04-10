Commissioner Diaz supports battle to prevent veteran suicides

The Miami-Dade County Commission on April 9 approved a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz urging Congress and the Florida Legislature to support President Donald Trump’s executive order to create a National Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End Suicide.

Signed by President Trump last month, the executive order establishes a Veteran Wellness, Empowerment, and Suicide Prevention Task Force and calls on state and local governments to begin a grant program to better integrate services and coordinate resources for veterans in an effort to help prevent suicides.

According to a 2016 Veterans Administration report, approximately 20 veterans die from suicide every day in the United States. That translates to 18 percent of all suicides in the nation, although veterans make up only 8.5 percent of the population. The high suicide rate is attributed to a high incidence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression among combat veterans.

“I’m glad that President Trump is addressing the crisis of veteran suicides, and I’m grateful to my colleagues on the Commission for joining in this effort. Our veterans were there for us when it counted, and we also need to be there for them when it counts,” said Commissioner Diaz, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who serves as Chairman of the Miami-Dade Military Affairs Board.