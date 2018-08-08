Commissioner Diaz to help break ground on new Hialeah Gardens Branch Library

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Díaz will be joined by Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and council members to help break ground on the new Hialeah Gardens Branch Library on Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. in Westland Gardens Park, 13501 NW 107th Ave.

Expected to open in 2020, the 13,500-square-foot library will be the latest addition to the Miami-Dade Public Library System, replacing the existing storefront location on 87th Court. The new library will feature such amenities as a café, outdoor covered seating area, community multipurpose room, digital media center, flexible interior spaces, and seating areas and spaces allowing for a wide range of activities and uses.

Commissioner Diaz sponsored the July 10 resolution awarding the design-build services contract for the project to the team of State Contracting & Engineering Corporation and Silva Architects.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Díaz, Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and council members

WHAT: New Hialeah Gardens Branch Library

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Westland Gardens Park, 13501 NW 107th Ave.