Commissioner Diaz to host Autism Awareness Month kickoff event

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz will kick off Autism Awareness Month on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1stSt.

He will be joined by his colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners and Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, who will complete an “autism awareness puzzle” together. The highlight of the kickoff will be a piano performance by Jacob Velazquez, an 11-year-old piano prodigy who has autism. The event also will include an autism resource fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a number of advocacy organizations, as well as month-long displays showcasing the artworks of people with autism and the different stages of autism and programs available for parents.

Commissioner Diaz sponsored the 2009 County Commission resolution declaring April as Autism Awareness Month in Miami-Dade County and has been hosting the annual kickoff event every year. The designated month is to increase awareness about autism and treatment, as well as to encourage early testing for children. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism is a complex neurobiological disorder that impairs communication skills and social abilities. There is no known cause or cure for autism, which is estimated to affect 1 out of every 59 children born in the United States.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz – Board of County Commissioners – Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez

WHAT: Autism Awareness Month kickoff event

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center lobby, 111 NW 1st St.