Commissioner Diaz travels to hurricane-ravaged Panhandle





Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Díaz and Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 President Omar Blanco are traveling to the Florida Panhandle on behalf of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Miami-Dade County to assess the damage from Hurricane Michael and to determine the best viable area for relief efforts and assistance to the communities affected by the catastrophic storm.

“We need to be there for our brothers and sisters in the Panhandle in their time of need as they recover from this devastating hurricane,” said Commissioner Diaz, who is also preparing legislation allowing County employees to donate the monetary value of their sick leave to Hurricane Michael victims.