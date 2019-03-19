Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr. presents proclamation to the Autism Soccer Foundation declaring April 1-7 as Autism Soccer Awareness Week

On March 19, 2019, the County Commission approved Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr.’s resolution declaring the week of April1-7, 2019 as “Autism Soccer Awareness Week.”

“I am proud to present a proclamation to the Autism Soccer Foundation, which teaches soccer skills to children with autism spectrum disorder in a supportive environment while encouraging the development of a lifelong love of exercise in individuals with autism spectrum disorder,” Commissioner Bovo said. “On April 6, 2019, Autism Soccer will host a walk at Amelia Earhart Park in order to promote sports inclusion and autism awareness. I encourage residents to support and recognized the valuable work Autism Soccer is doing helping individuals with autism spectrum disorder to refine motor skills, improve communication and increase self-esteem in Miami-Dade County.”