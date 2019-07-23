Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.’s recognizes Steven Marin, Jr., for helping homeless and foster care students at Florida International University

On July 23, 2019, Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr. recognized Steven Marin, Jr., a Florida International University (FIU) student, who has been helping students who are homeless and coming out of foster care by raising money for FIU’s Fostering Panther Pride (FPP) program. Through FPP, FIU provides them with food and shelter, when other students are going home to their families.

“In the five years that Steven has been involved with FIU’s Fostering Panther Pride, he has raised over $100,000. Since its inception, 425 students have benefited from the program as out of the 425, 117 have graduated from FIU,” Commissioner Bovo said. “As an alumnus of FIU, I thank and congratulate Steven for his efforts to help his fellow panthers fulfill their utmost potential.”