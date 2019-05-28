Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr. to host Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday Event on May 31

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr. will host a Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday Event on Friday, May 31 at the Home Depot 1590 W 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off the start of hurricane season. The hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

This sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 31, 2019 and extends through Thursday, June 6, 2019. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

“As hurricane season kicks off, the residents of Miami-Dade County need to be sure to have an action plan for themselves and their families in order to mitigate the impact of any potential storms that may threaten our community,” said Commissioner Bovo. “I invite residents from District 13 to attend my Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday Event to stock up on qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax.”

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr.

WHAT: Hurricane Sales Tax Holiday Event

WHEN: Friday, May 31st at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Home Depot, 1590 W 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012