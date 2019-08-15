Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr., to join the Tommy T Foundation for a Superhero Painting Workshop at Norman and Jean Reach Park

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo will join artist Nadler “Nate” Petit-dieu and the Tommy T Foundation, Inc. for a Superhero Painting event at Norman and Jean Reach Park, 7895 NW 176th St. in Hialeah, on Thursday, August 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The Tommy T Foundation is committed to influencing the lives and well-being of our community’s youth by providing scholarships for economically disadvantaged minors to participate in programs that develop their character while experiencing the challenges unique to each sporting or artistic endeavor.

Artist Nate Petit-dieu will instruct and assist a group of 15 children at Norman and Jean Reach Park in painting their favorite superheroes. This project is designed to have children explore their creativity and artistic talents under the supervision of a trained professional.

WHO: Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr. and the Tommy T Foundation, Inc.

WHAT: Superhero Painting Workshop at Norman and Jean Reach Park

WHEN: Thursday, August 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norman and Jean Reach Park, 7895 NW 176th St., Hialeah, FL 33015