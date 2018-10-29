Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg will deliver donations collected during their Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Drive on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 11:30 am to the Miami-Dade County Warehouse located at 8008 N.W. 14 Street, Miami, Florida 33126 to offer much needed supplies to the victims of Hurricane Michael. Hurricane Michael devastated areas of the Florida Panhandle leaving 36 dead and tens of thousands displaced or homeless. #Miami-DadeCountyCares #FIUstrong

“As our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of Hurricane Michael, I know we can count on the residents of Miami-Dade County to rise to the occasion and help our neighbors in the Panhandle in their time of need,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez. “We remember last hurricane season as being one of the worst in recent memory for South Florida and know how important it is to help each other through these difficult times which can be devastating.”

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez & FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg

WHAT: Donations Delivery to assist Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Drive

WHEN: Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:30 A.M.

WHERE: Miami Dade Warehouse – 8008 N.W. 14 Street, Doral, FL 33126