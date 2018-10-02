Community Newspapers endorses Balart, Rodriguez, and Cabrera

Mario Diaz Balart for U.S. House of Representatives-25th District

As the incumbent running for Florida’s 25th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Diaz-Balart currently is the Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing & Urban Development. He also serves on the State, Foreign Operations, & Related Programs Subcommittee; and the Defense Subcommittee of Appropriations; and also on the House Committee on the Budget.



In Washington, Diaz-Balart has consistently worked to lower taxes, allowing families and small businesses to keep more of their hard-earned money.

He has also focused on improving our local infrastructure so that Florida’s 25th District can secure good paying jobs. He has consistently helped get important funding for disaster relief, Everglades preservation, and other programs of vital importance.

As a native South Floridian, Diaz-Balart understands the unique role the Everglades plays in the local ecology. As co-chairman of the Everglades Caucus he secure billions of dollars for the restoration of the Everglades.



For Florida’s 25th Congressional District, Community Newspapers recommends Mario Diaz-Balart.



Ana Rodriguez for Florida State House-District 105

Ana Rodriguez, candidate for Florida House of Representatives-District 105, is dedicated to serving her community. Presently Vice Mayor on the Doral City Council, she demonstrates immense commitment and satisfaction in the work she does.

Due to her straight-forward, no-nonsense leadership, we believe Rodriguez is the right candidate. In Doral, she has supported increased activities for youth, arts and cultural activities, and for elderly residents.

Most impressive is her vast experience in government affairs. Currently serving as VP of Gov’t Affairs for the MIAMI Assoc. of Realtors. Rodriguez was also directly involved in several Florida Legislative sessions as Director of Gov’t Relations for Baptist Health.



Candid in her demeanor and steadfast in her fight to improve quality of life of her constituents, Rodriguez is committed to serving others with unwavering transparency and ethics. For Florida State House District 5, Community Newspapers recommends Ana Rodriguez.

Pete Cabrera for Doral City Commission-Seat 2

Stating he’s “a man of dedication, responsibility and efficiency,” Pete Cabrera is running as an incumbent for Doral City Council Seat 2.



Cabrera has been a successful member of the exile community since leaving Cuba in the early 60s. A graduate of local public schools, today, with 30-plus years in the insurance, HR, and employee benefits field, he has served on the Doral City Council since 2014. During his tenure, he served as the first deputy mayor of the city.

But even before Doral was incorporated, Cabrera sat on several civic committees including with Miami Dade Public Schools, the Doral Community Council, and the “Yes To The City of Doral” PAC that was the key to municipal incorporation.

Cabrera even offers complimentary Personality & Behavioral Style Seminars to local schools, churches, and community organizations – a program that fosters improved personal performance and relationships with others.

For Doral City Council, Community Newspapers recommends Pete Cabrera.