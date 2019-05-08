County Commission approves Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.’s resolution urging Congress to enact the Venezuelan Contracting Restriction Act

On May 8, 2019, the Miami-Dade County Commission approved Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr.’s resolutions urging the U.S. Congress to support Representatives Michael Waltz and Mario Diaz-Balart and Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio’s Venezuelan Contracting Restriction Act, which would restrict the United States government from awarding any contract for the procurement of goods or services to persons or companies engaged in business operations with an authority of the government of Venezuela that is not recognized as the legitimate government of Venezuela by the United States.

“The purpose of the Venezuelan Contracting Restriction Act is to destabilize the oppressive Maduro regime by ensuring American tax paying dollars will not be utilized to subsidize Nicolas Maduro and his thugs or companies that continue to do business with the illegitimate Maduro regime,” Commissioner Bovo said. “Protecting and carrying out the democratic vision of the freedom-seeking people of Venezuela during these turbulent times is crucial to ensuring a free and democratic Venezuela.”