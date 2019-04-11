County Commission approves Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.’s resolutions supporting Israel

On April 9, 2019, the Miami-Dade County Commission approved Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo Jr.’s resolutions in support of the Jewish community and Israel.

Commissioner Bovo’s first resolution urges the Florida Legislature to enact SB 1272, HB 741, or similar legislation that would prohibit discrimination against students and employees in public schools based on religion, specify that the term “religion” includes anti-Semitism and include anti-Semitism as evidencing prejudice in Florida’s hate crimes statute.

Commissioner Bovo’s second resolution urges the United States Congress to enact S. 1, the “Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019,” or similar legislation that would, among other things, grant federal protection to state and local governments that refuse to invest in, or contract with, companies that boycott Israel.

“We must do what we can to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Commissioner Bovo said. “I am proud that the County Commission approved my resolutions that condemn anti-Semitism and hatred of all kinds as well as rightfully restricting the state and local governments in Florida from using public funds to invest in or do business with companies boycotting Israel. As America’s greatest democratic ally, we will always stand with our true friend in the Middle East, the democratic Jewish state of Israel.”