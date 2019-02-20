County Commission approves Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr’s resolution supporting the efforts of Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó to bring humanitarian aid in Venezuela

On February 20, 2019, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commission approved Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr’s resolution supporting the efforts of Venezuelan Interim President, Juan Guaidó, to bring humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela. Over the last several weeks, the United States has coordinated and dropped off aid to a staging area near the Colombian border town of Cucuta, a home that is a bridge linking Venezuela and Colombia that thousands of Venezuelans have used to flee.

This Saturday, February 23, 2019, thousands of Venezuelans will bravely attempt to deliver food and medicine to bring relief to all who are struggling with widespread shortages of personal care, and with other socioeconomic ills propagated by the despotic Maduro regime.

“It is often asked why the Commission has taken steps addressing international affairs, and the answer is international issues are domestic issues in Miami-Dade County,” Commissioner Bovo said. “As a microcosm, Miami is home to those who have fled from dictatorships in Cuba, Nicaragua, and, now, Venezuela. This board has repeatedly taken steps to condemn the actions of Maduro’s criminal regime while supporting diplomatic efforts, and I thank my colleagues for joining me in helping Venezuela reclaim its democracy.”