Demystifying computer code at Miami Christian School

Miami Christian School focuses on graduating well-rounded students with a broad range of activities from computer sciences to sports. Closing out 2018, students participated in the Computer Science Education Week’s Hour of Code with computer activities designed to demystify code, and to show students that anyone can learn the basics of coding and to broaden participation in the field of Computer Science. Each year, in December, MCS participates along with millions of students in the U.S. and 180 countries worldwide.

The MCS National Honor Society and Junior National Society inducted new members on Nov. 14. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.33 and receive a high rating from faculty in the areas of leadership, service, and character. This year’s National Honor Society inductees were: Gabriela Alcega, Victoria Almeida, Marian Alvero, Sharon Berkley, Johanna Cardona, Ashley Coll, Victor De Jesus, Estefania Fajardo, Jose Fernandez, Victor Guerrero, Daznee Huertas, Paola Munoz, Esteban Paulino Dinzey, Ehyla Perez, Diego Rivera, Rafael Rivera, Sheila Rodriguez, Andrew Shannon, Briana Smalls, and Laura Torres Moreno. This year’s Junior National Honor Society inductees were: Tiffany Berkley, Eduardo Fernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Alexander Ordonez, and Angie Rubio.

National Honor Society Officers leading the induction ceremony were Brittney Rodriguez, president; Huy Do, vice president; Catalina Alonso, secretary; and Jason Garcia.

In athletics, Miami Christian’s winter sports are in full swing with all teams (Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, and Soccer) enjoying winning seasons with the basketball teams participating in tournaments over the holiday break. As of this writing, Miami Christian School’s soccer team was experiencing an undefeated season.

On the music front, faculty members Derek Shute and Lyndall Vickers conducted the Christmas instrumental concert, showcasing the many talents of students of all ages at the school. Parents and school friends were treated to performances by the Beginning Band, Middle School Guitar Group, High School Guitar Group, Jazz Ensemble, Praise Band, and Symphonic Band.

Parties interested in learning more about MCS are invited to an Admissions Open House event on Jan. 17, 4 to 6 p.m., on the campus at 200 NW 109th Ave. For information, call 305-221-7754 x773.