Digital Marketing Survival Guide Workshop November 15th

November 15th, 2018 | 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Will your business survive?

Small business owners are in jeopardy. Running a business is a 24/7 job in itself, but today it is harder than ever for local businesses to compete against the big guys. Don’t get left in the digital dust. Make sure you will survive (and thryv) in the digital marketing jungle!

How do the big brands do it?

In this workshop, you’ll learn an action plan with digital marketing must-haves to help your business seriously compete. We will share simple, yet powerful digital marketing techniques that will take your business to the next level and attract customers!

Online Presence: Make a good impression on your potential customers

Listings Management: Don’t let bad listings bite you in the revenue

Ratings & Reviews: The most effective form of word-of-mouth advertising

Social Media: Make your business a social butterfly

Customer Experience: Be easy to do business with

Omni-Channel Marketing: Deliver the right information at the right time, to the right audience

Let’s survive together: If you have tips or tricks that have worked well for your business, please share! Digital marketing is constantly changing and every industry has unique needs in order to reach their consumers. We’d love for this workshop to be interactive so we all can learn from each other.

Speaker: Cynthia Heisch

Cynthia Heisch, MBA is a dog-mom of 2 German Shepherds, beach-lover, and digital marketing guru. As a Business Advisor with Thryv, she partners with small business owners to help them grow and compete in today’s digital market.

Cynthia is excited to be in Miami, as she recently moved to FL from Dallas, TX where she was a Supervisor in the Digital Operations dept at the Thryv Corporate Office. She brings a wealth of knowledge in digital marketing from managing local Search Engine Marketing for 200+ digital programs across the US with a portfolio of over $2 million in revenue.

Cynthia is passionate about helping local businesses and would love to help you Thryv!

